1.22L cases resolved in Lok Adalat

Vijayawada: Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy said that 1, 22, 146 cases were solved in the Lok Adalat conducted across the state on Saturday.

In a press release, the DGP said that 386 special benches were set up to resolve the pending police department cases in the state.

He said cases related to property disputes, personal disputes, injuries, fights, thefts, violence were solved in the Lok Adalat.

He said cases not related to the IPC also were solved in the Adalat and he congratulated the superintendents of police of NTR district, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Chittoor for taking initiative to resolve the pending cases.