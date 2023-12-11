Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
1.22L cases resolved in Lok Adalat
Highlights
Vijayawada: Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy said that 1, 22, 146 cases were solved in the Lok Adalat conducted across the state on Saturday.
In a press release, the DGP said that 386 special benches were set up to resolve the pending police department cases in the state.
He said cases related to property disputes, personal disputes, injuries, fights, thefts, violence were solved in the Lok Adalat.
He said cases not related to the IPC also were solved in the Adalat and he congratulated the superintendents of police of NTR district, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Chittoor for taking initiative to resolve the pending cases.
