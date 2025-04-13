13 Employees suspended for laxity

Tirumala: Failure to stop allowing devotees to pass through queue line wearing chappals..

In a major development the TTD suspended thirteen employees including two employees from TTD , on duty in vaikuntam Q complex five security personnel , six special protection force for their laxity resulting in a group of devotees from north India passing through the queue lines on wearing chappals which is not permitted in view of sanctity of the shine. However an alert women security guard at mahadwaram temple main entrance found them wearing chappals and asked them to go away later after removing chappals they were allowed for darshan. Senior opposition leader and YSRCP and former TTD chairman karunakar reddy lambasted the TTD management holding it responsible for many such series of violations happening in the temple and also outside after the NDA government came to power it is not the first time such laxity was found series of lapses in the past also including allowing meat and liquor being carried to Tirumala and also several such incidents affecting the sanctity of the holy Tirumala hills. The TTD, the temple management knee-jerk reaction suspended thirteen employees which is highest in the recent times so as to prevent the issue becoming a major controversy. Meanwhile the TTD, temple management facing criticism from the public for many such lapses including the deaths of cows in the goshala which is jolted the TTD facing attack from opposition party leaders and also devotees.

Under the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao, the TTD staff and security guards at the Footpath Hall, Down Scanning Point were suspended while a proposal has been forwarded to DG, SPF requesting for suspension of the SPF personnel for their gross negligence in performing their duties effectively.

