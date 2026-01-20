13 spl judicial magistrates appointed

Vijayawada: The StateGovernment has appointed 13 Special Judicial Magistrates of II Class in the erstwhile Krishna district for a period of one year. In this regard, Secretary to Government (Legal and Legislative Affairs & Justice), Gottapu Prathibha Devi, issued GO Rt No 59 on Monday.

The appointments were made based on a proposal submitted by the Registrar General of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, and in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The tenure of the appointed magistrates will be for one year from the date of assuming charge or until they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

As per the Government Order, the appointed Special Judicial Magistrates will receive a consolidated honorarium of Rs 45,000 per month along with Rs 5,000 per month towards conveyance expenses. The appointees include non-practising advocates, retired judicial officers, and retired government employees, appointed to strengthen the functioning of lower courts and ensure speedy disposal of cases.

The government has made it clear that any appointee who fails to join duty within 15 days from the date of issue of the notification will forfeit their appointment. Further, the services of the magistrates are liable to be terminated without notice if they fail to attend three consecutive court sittings without prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Court-wise postings have also been notified. Bhupathina Srinivasu has been appointed as Special Judicial Magistrate of II Class at Machilipatnam, while Bobbarapalli Lakshmi Narayana has been posted as Special Judicial Magistrate of II Class (Excise) at Machilipatnam. Dasari Sudhakar will serve at Gudivada. In Vijayawada, Kasani Seeta Maha Lakshmi has been appointed as I Special Judicial Magistrate, MP Jogeswari as II Special Judicial Magistrate, Bayana Sridevi as III Special Judicial Magistrate, Nagam Jaya Sri as IV Special Judicial Magistrate, and Athamakuri Anitha as V Special Judicial Magistrate. Savaram Srinivas Prasad has been posted as Special Judicial Magistrate (Railways), Vijayawada.

Further appointments include GL Rama Kumari, Special Judicial Magistrate at Gannavaram, Tungala Sasank Babu at Avanigadda, Vijaya Raghava Rao Bulla at Nandigama, and Mareedu Assis Thambi Kumar at Nuzvid.