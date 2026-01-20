Facilities at Tagore Library inspected

Vijayawada: M Padmaja, Board Director of the Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Parishad, paid a surprise visit to the Tagore Library on Monday to review the facilities and functioning of the library.

During the inspection, she thoroughly examined every section of the library and interacted directly with students. She enquired about the competitive examinations they were preparing for and assessed whether adequate facilities, study space, and required books were easily available. She also reviewed the overall learning environment to ensure it was conducive to serious preparation.

Students informed her that the computers recently provided as part of training initiatives have been extremely useful for attending online classes, accessing study materials, and appearing for online examinations. They expressed satisfaction with the improved digital facilities available in the library.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of Grade I librarian K Ramadevi, staff members Y Dhanalakshmi, M Venkateswarulu, P Phani Babu, and several students who were using the library facilities at the time of the visit.