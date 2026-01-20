Naidu Meets UAE Minister at Davos, Eyes Logistics and Food Processing Tie-Up

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, held talks with UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri to strengthen economic cooperation between the state and the Gulf nation.

The discussions focused on the proposed establishment of a multi-modal logistics park in Andhra Pradesh and expanding bilateral engagement across key sectors. An agreement was reached to collaborate in the food processing sector, with the UAE expressing strong interest in supporting initiatives within the state.

Al Marri said that around 40 UAE-based companies would extend support in setting up operations in Andhra Pradesh. Both leaders explored investment opportunities in food security, logistics, and port-based industries.

The meeting also covered potential investments in renewable energy, urban development and infrastructure, underscoring the intent to deepen long-term economic partnership between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE.