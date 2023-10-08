130 kg plastic covers, carry bags seized from shopkeepers

Tirupati: To contain plastic menace in the pilgrim city, the corporation health department on Saturday conducted raids in the market and also in the shops at various places. In the raids involving the health department staff including health officer Dr D Yuva Anvesh Reddy, sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumathi, sanitary inspectors, secretaries and masteries, 130 kg plastic covers and carry bags were seized and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the shopkeepers.

Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy said single-use plastic products were banned and added that the non-woven carry bags of less than 120 microns were also stopped. No one should use these plastic products and keep stock with them. The fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the violators for the first time, Rs 15,000 for the second time and Rs 25000 on the third instance.