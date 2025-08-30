130th Amendment Bill attack on democracy

Guntur: Former Union minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan opposed the Bill pertaining to 130th amendment of Constitution by the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said the bill aimed to weaken opposition parties rather than benefit India. He criticised the idea of imprisoning opposition members for 30 days, affecting their legislative representation. He remembered that many chief ministers including N Chandrababu Naidu have multiple cases questioning the selective targeting of opposition leaders. He demanded the Centre to withdraw the Bill immediately. He termed it an attack on ‘democracy’.

He said only 5% of bank loans benefit farmers, unemployed, students, and women while 95% go to corporate and wealthy people. He criticisedthe loan waiver schemes, highlighting potential corruption and lack of transparency in states like Gujarat, AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka and demanded to disclose the details of loan waivers, NPAs, and irregularities in Russian oil imports.