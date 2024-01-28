131 doctors receive degrees at GITAM dental graduation day

Visakhapatnam: As many as 97 BDS and 34 MDS students, who successfully completed the dental medical education, received their degrees at the 17th graduation ceremony of GITAM Dental College and Hospital here on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (Jabalpur) Vice-Chancellor and Dental Council of India (DCI) Member Dr Ashok Khandelwal, who attended as chief guest, said the profession of dental medicine was prestigious with ample scope for growth. He mentioned that the present day dentistry was technology-based practice and that it is always challenging.

He said that countries like Norway, Sweden and Hungary experimented to translate the medical education related literature into their local language. He informed that India is also moving in that direction and signed MoU with Lancet for journals in Hindi.

GITAM president M Sribharat stressed the need to popularise the oral health importance in rural areas. He advised the need for research in dental medicine and advised the graduates to focus more on new medical technologies to expand the profession.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam underlined the importance ofinterdisciplinary research in universities. GITAM Dental College and Hospital Principal

Prof.D.Sitarama Raju informed that GITAM Dental College and Hospital is planning to adopt government schools and also taking initiative to open special clinics like oral implantlogy, aesthetics and sleep in addition to the present fast track clinic in the hospital.