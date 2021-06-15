13,332 drivers from Prakasam get 10,000 financial assistance

Ongole: Prakasam Deputy Transport Commissioner B Krishnaveni on Tuesday informed that a total of 13,332 auto-rickshaw, taxi and maxi cab drivers from the district received Rs 10,000 financial assistance from the government for 2021-22.

Addressing district Collector Pravin Kumar, DTC B Krishnaveni, Joint Collector K Krishnaveni and other officials of the State through the videoconference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the government will support poor families to lead decent lives. He said that he observed the plight of the poor drivers during his Padayatra and promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year. He informed that the government is distributing the financial assistance for the third consecutive year and announced that there is one month time for those who are eligible but failed to apply earlier.

Collector Pravin Kumar distributed the sanction letters to the beneficiaries and asked the drivers to utilise the money to keep their vehicle in condition. The DTC Krishnaveni said that about 40,091 beneficiaries received assistance from the government in the last three years. She said that 1, 049 drivers from Addanki, 1,196 from Chirala, 879 from Darsi, 1002 from Giddalur, 890 from Kandukur, 846 from Kanigiri, 1003 from Kondapi, 1465 from Markapuram, 2213 from Ongole, 819 from Parchuru, 1205 from Santhanuthalapadu and 765 from Yerragondapalem assembly constituencies are receiving the financial assistance under YSR Vahana Mitra for this year. The Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, Ongole RTO Chandrasekhar Reddy and others also participated in the programme.