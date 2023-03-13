1,340 cops deployed for MLC poll duty in Nellore

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that 1,340 police officers, staff members and four companies of APSP have been deployed for tight bandobast arrangement for MLC elections on Monday. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the SP said that 21 mobile parties have been formed on 21 routes, 24 flying squads, 39 MCC teams, 49 striking forces and 33 special striking force teams were formed and people can come and exercise their franchise fearlessly.

He said a total of 169 polling stations have been set up in the district, of which 95 have been identified as problematic and 74 as general polling stations.

Crowding was not allowed at the polling stations as section 144 & 30 of the Police Act are in force in the vicinity. He said barricades would be set up for voters to stand in queue lines and women and the elderly should be treated in a courteous and friendly manner. Every police person should be alert and perform election duties in a disciplined manner.

The SP said one should not enter the polling station without the permission of the presiding officer and suggested drinking water bottles, ink bottles, ball pans and mobile phones and unauthorised items should not be allowed inside the polling stations unless they are polling staff.

The personnel on duty at the problematic areas should be alert and inform the concerned authorities if there was any problem and said CCTV cameras and body worn cameras will be used to monitor any untoward incidents and crime. He instructed the polling staff to strictly follow the model code of conduct given by the Election Commission of India.

With the coordination of all departments, tight security arrangements have been put in place and appealed to all people to cooperate with the police and in case of any illegal activity taking place anywhere, people can contact the authorities dialing 100 or the concerned police station nearby, SP Vijaya Rao said.