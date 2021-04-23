13K people take second jab in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: District medical and health officer S V Ramana Kumari on Thursday said that 13,000 people administered second dose of Covid vaccine across various health centres in the district.

Speaking to media Ramana Kumari said the second dose of vaccination was initiated at 90 centres and 80 per cent of frontline staff have been vaccinated. The DMHO said nine officers were appointed to monitor inoculation process in the district.

The special drive for second dose would be continued till April 24, she said and added 64 centres allotted Covishield and 26 centres given Covaxin in the district.

She said around 2.7 lakh people including frontline staff vaccinated so far to prevent curb of infection.