ISRO: A digital bridge and global diplomatic force

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) not only serves as a pivotal player in the digital technology sector but also operates as a significant diplomatic institution on the global stage, stated Dr. TK Anuradha, an ISRO scientist.

Dr. Anuradha was addressing the audience on the topic “Innovation in Sustainability” at the inaugural session of “Science in Action,” South India’s largest science fair held at the Dr. HN Multimedia Hall, National College, Jayanagar. Highlighting ISRO’s multifaceted contributions, she remarked that science institutions and scholars worldwide are keenly studying ISRO’s advancements. “ISRO not only bridges digital and technological gaps but also plays a crucial role in global diplomacy, embracing new dimensions in these fields,” she said.

Unlike physical infrastructure like roads and bridges, ISRO serves as a vital link for enhancing the quality of life, bolstering national defense, and advancing digital technologies. Through its satellite systems, ISRO provides critical services across sectors, including surveillance of forests and oceans, communication support for border security, and comprehensive assistance to farmers, fishermen, and businesses through remote sensing technology. ISRO is instrumental in connecting over 6,000 villages, facilitating e-commerce, and strengthening banking connectivity, she added.

Dr. Anuradha emphasized the importance of sustainability at global, institutional, and individual levels, citing ISRO’s programs as models of innovation inspired by Vikram Sarabhai’s vision. She reiterated ISRO’s commitment to building a better society and India’s self-reliance in the space sector, particularly through landmark initiatives like the manned lunar mission that has captured global attention.

Prof. KPJ Reddy, a faculty member in the Department of Space Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) , urged for a transformative approach to education, fostering enthusiasm and preparing the youth to position India as a global superpower by 2047. He stressed the need for establishing world-class laboratories nationwide.

Dr. B V Jagadish noted that former ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar, an alumnus of National College, exemplifies the institution’s legacy of producing outstanding achievers across various fields, including science, arts, literature, and sports.

The President of NES Karnataka, Dr. HN Subramanya, highlighted the importance of initiatives like “Science in Action” for both students and educators, urging participants to leverage the event for higher learning and innovation.

Venkatasiva Reddy, Secretary of NES Karnataka, encouraged students to set ambitious educational goals aligned with the nation’s vision, reiterating that each decade propels the country toward greater milestones.

The event was graced by NES Karnataka Secretary BS Arun Kumar, Treasurer Tallam Dwarkanath, Joint Secretary Sudhakar Esturi, National College President Dr. PL Venkatarama Reddy, Works Committee President GM Ravindra, Principal Dr. PL Ramesh, and Prof. S Mamatha, among others.