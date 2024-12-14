Live
Safiya awarded PhD
Warangal: Mohammed Safiya, Research Scholar in Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Chaitanya (Deemed to be university),...
Warangal: Mohammed Safiya, Research Scholar in Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Chaitanya (Deemed to be university), Himayatnagar, Moinabad, Rangareddy district, has been awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) for her thesis titled ‘Estimation of Food Grains in Cold Storage Facilities in Northern Telangana Using Metaheuristic Optimisation Techniques’.
She did her research work under the supervision of Associate Professor D Gopinath, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Chaitanya (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad.
