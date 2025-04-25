14-day remand for Gorantla Madhav

Guntur: The Guntur Special Mobile Court remanded former MP and YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav for 14 days in connection with the attack on Chebrolu Kiran Kumar in presence of police officials at DPO in Guntur city on April 11. The court also remanded another five accused in the case for 14 days.

Earlier, the court sent Gorantla Madhav for two days for questioning which ended on Thursday. After conducting the medical tests on him at the GGH in Guntur city, the police produced him in the court on which remanded him for 14 days.

Gorantla Madhav attacked Chebrolu Kiran Kumar, who made objectionable comments about YSRCP chief’s wife YS Bharati in an interview to a YouTube Channel in Guntur. Government directed the police officials to arrest Chebrolu Kiran Kumar.

Gorantla Madhav attacked Chebrolu Kiran Kumar in presence of police and tried to kidnap him. A case was booked against him at Nagarampalem Police Station in Guntur.