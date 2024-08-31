1.43 lakh saplings planted on single day

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi said that there was good response to Vana Mahotsavam in the district and a total of 1.43 lakh saplings were planted exceeding the set target of one lakh on Friday.

While 43,490 saplings were planted in 251 village panchayats under Eluru division, 33,000 saplings in 167 village panchayats of Jangareddigudem division and 66,400 saplings in 129 village panchayats of Nuzvid division.

As per the call give by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was decided to plant one lakh saplings in the district on Friday. But the environment lovers had planted 1.43 lakh saplings on a single day. Those who planted the plants should also take the responsibility of taking care of those plants. This programme is proof that social programmes can be successful, if people participate in them, she said.