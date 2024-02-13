14,611 students to appear for Inter exams in ASR dist

Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumit Kumar directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the Intermediate and 10th-class exams. A coordination meeting was held on Monday with officials of various departments on the conduct of examinations at the Collectorate meeting hall, Paderu. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 65 examination centres for Class 10 and 27 examination centres for Intermediate have been set up in the district.

The Collector said that the 10th class exams will be held from March 18 to March 30 between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm. He said that 10,986 students will attend regularly and 955 will attend privately.

As many as 65 chief superintendents, 563 invigilators and five flying squads have been appointed. They examination papers will be kept at 22 police stations.

Intermediate exams will be held from March 1 to March 20 from 9 am to 12 noon. A total of 14,611 students will appear for these exams, out of which 12,054 are general and 2,557 are vocational. He said that 27 chief superintendents, 610 invigilators and two flying squads have been appointed.

he officials concerned were directed to provide drinking water facility and uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres. Section-144 will be in force at the examination centres. RTC officials were directed to run buses on time without causing any transportation problems for the students.

MPDOs are advised to supervise the examinations.

Additional SP Dheeraj, assistant director of examinations Vinay Mohana Rao, Dy EO Appala Ramu, DPO Kondala Rao, DTO Leela Prasad, Paderu CI D Naveen Kumar and others participated.