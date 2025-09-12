15 Red Sanders logs seized, 15 smugglers held

Tirupati: In a major crackdown on red sanders smuggling, the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Wednesday seized 15 logs of red sanders and arrested 15 smugglers in Annamayya district. Two cars used in the smuggling operation were also seized during the operation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of RSASTF Head L Subbarayudu, SP P Srinivas, and DSP MD Sharif. Acting on credible information, a combing operation was led by RI Sai Giridhar and RSI Lingadhar’s team in the forest stretches of Sanipaya and Veeraballi areas.When the task force team reached the Appayyagaripalli forest area, they found two cars parked, with several individuals seen loading red sanders logs into them.

Upon being confronted, the smugglers attempted to escape, but the police chased them down and managed to apprehend all 15. A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 15 logs of the precious wood. The arrested individuals reportedly belong to Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

They, along with the seized vehicles and logs, were shifted to the Tirupati Task Force police station. CI Suresh Kumar registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.