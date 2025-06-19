  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

15 school buses seized for safety violations

15 school buses seized for safety violations
x
Highlights

Following the instructions of District Transport Officer Korrapati Muralimohan, four special teams inspected school and college buses across the district on Wednesday. With schools reopening, the focus was on ensuring student safety.

Tirupati: Following the instructions of District Transport Officer Korrapati Muralimohan, four special teams inspected school and college buses across the district on Wednesday. With schools reopening, the focus was on ensuring student safety.

As many as 15 school buses were booked for various violations including operating without permits, fitness certificates, and quarterly tax payments. One vehicle was found being driven without a valid driving license. A total penalty of Rs 2 lakh was imposed, and notices were issued to three buses lacking fire extinguishers.

Officials emphasised strict enforcement under Motor Vehicle Rule 185(G) and urged school managements to comply with all safety regulations. The raids were conducted at Karakambadi Circle, Ramanchapalli Junction, Renigunta Road, and Tiruchanur Road.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick