15 school buses seized for safety violations
Tirupati: Following the instructions of District Transport Officer Korrapati Muralimohan, four special teams inspected school and college buses across the district on Wednesday. With schools reopening, the focus was on ensuring student safety.
As many as 15 school buses were booked for various violations including operating without permits, fitness certificates, and quarterly tax payments. One vehicle was found being driven without a valid driving license. A total penalty of Rs 2 lakh was imposed, and notices were issued to three buses lacking fire extinguishers.
Officials emphasised strict enforcement under Motor Vehicle Rule 185(G) and urged school managements to comply with all safety regulations. The raids were conducted at Karakambadi Circle, Ramanchapalli Junction, Renigunta Road, and Tiruchanur Road.