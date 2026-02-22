JNU VC’s remarks on Dalits sparks criticism from legal fraternity

Kurnool: Senior Advocate Y Jaya raju has sharply condemned recent remarks by Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who stated that ‘Dalits and Blacks cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card.’

In an interview with The Hans India on Saturday, Raju called the comments deeply disturbing, casteist, and antithetical to constitutional principles. He argued that labeling Dalit assertion as mere ‘victimhood’ trivialises the enduring realities of structural oppression faced by historically marginalized communities.

Such statements, he said, undermine JNU’s cherished legacy as a bastion of academic freedom, inclusivity, pluralism, and social justice.

The advocate emphasised that social justice is a core constitutional imperative, not sentiment.

He invoked key provisions of Indian Constitution—guaranteeing equality (Article 14), abolishing untouchability (Article 17), and providing for affirmative action for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Articles 15, 16, 46)—as evidence of the State’s recognition of systemic injustice and its duty to implement corrective measures.

He also highlighted a troubling pattern during Pandit’s tenure, including her reported opposition to UGC equity regulations aimed at curbing caste discrimination, perceived alignment with RSS-affiliated student groups, and statements perceived to downplay caste-based bias. These, he noted, have fuelled concerns among faculty and students about eroding democratic spaces, ideological bias, and inconsistent application of disciplinary norms—contrary to JNU’s tradition of robust, open debate.

Drawing on BR Ambedkar’s vision, Raju stressed that constitutional morality must supersede entrenched social hierarchies. He urged the Vice-Chancellor to issue a public apology, recommit to equity policies, bolster anti-discrimination mechanisms, and ensure institutional neutrality.

Raju framed the issue as transcending party politics: safeguarding Dalit dignity is integral to upholding Indian democracy itself. Failure to address such remarks, he warned, risks further eroding public trust in premier institutions.