Inter-district burglars arrested

Anantapur: AnantapurThree Town police have arrested two inter-district burglars and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, along with two stolen motorcycles, during a vehicle inspection drive on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Basha alias Kuruba Ram Anjaneyulu (26), resident of Navodaya Colony, Anantapur, presently staying at local Chandrababu Kottalu, and Vallepu Prasad (29), native of Sriram Nagar, Chinna Chowk, near Sub-Jail in YSR Kadapa district.

Police have recovered 143 grams of gold ornaments and 500 grams of silver ornaments. Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao disclosed the details at a press conference here on Saturday, held under the directions of SP P Jagadeesh.

The duo targeted locked houses after verifying the absence of occupants. They allegedly broke open locks and cupboards using iron rods and cutters, stole gold and silver ornaments, and masked vehicle number plates to avoid identification.

Basha is a history-sheeter with around 15 cases registered against him, including house burglaries, a POCSO case and a murder case. The accused reportedly became acquainted in Kadapa jail and resumed criminal activities after release.

They were apprehended near Nadimivanka during vehicle checks when they attempted to flee upon noticing police.