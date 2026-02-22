MLA leads cleanliness drive at Raptadu PHC

Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha personally cleaned the premises of Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Raptadu mandal headquarters on Saturday with a broom, along with officials, doctors, and staff.

She participated in ‘Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra’ programme and interacted with patients, pregnant women, and new mothers, inquiring about the quality of medical services, doctor availability, timely vaccinations, and nutritional support.

Sunitha also inspected laboratory facilities, checked the range of diagnostic tests, and ensured proper segregation and disposal of biomedical waste as per norms.

Later, she inaugurated Swachh Rath and a garbage collection vehicle at the MPDO office to bolster local sanitation efforts. The MLA stressed that cleanliness in hospitals is as vital as quality healthcare. She warned of strict action against any complaints regarding sanitation or medical services.