  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MLA leads cleanliness drive at Raptadu PHC

  • Created On:  22 Feb 2026 11:15 AM IST
MLA leads cleanliness drive at Raptadu PHC
X

MLA Paritala Sunitha along with officials and staff cleaning Primary Health Centre in Raptadu on Saturday

Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha personally cleaned the premises of Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Raptadu mandal headquarters on Saturday with a broom, along with officials, doctors, and staff.

She participated in ‘Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra’ programme and interacted with patients, pregnant women, and new mothers, inquiring about the quality of medical services, doctor availability, timely vaccinations, and nutritional support.

Sunitha also inspected laboratory facilities, checked the range of diagnostic tests, and ensured proper segregation and disposal of biomedical waste as per norms.

Later, she inaugurated Swachh Rath and a garbage collection vehicle at the MPDO office to bolster local sanitation efforts. The MLA stressed that cleanliness in hospitals is as vital as quality healthcare. She warned of strict action against any complaints regarding sanitation or medical services.

Tags

Paritala SunithaRaptadu PHCSwachh Andhra–Swarna AndhraSwachh RathBiomedical Waste Management
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Living sensibly

    In an age of unprecedented global prosperity, wealth has reached more hands than ever before in history. Yet, alongside this rise in affluence, a culture of excess threatens both human wellbeing and the balance of the planet

    Living sensibly
    Share it
    X