150 offered appointments in Vizag as part of 'Rozgar mela'

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Rozgar Mela'- the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on Saturday through video conferencing. During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become the fifth biggest economy in the world because of the reforms undertaken in the last eight years. The PM said despite many big economies of the world struggling with inflation and unemployment; the Government of India continued its efforts to tap the best human resources to be inducted into the government service. He congratulated the candidates and urged them to strive hard for excellence in their respective fields to make India No I in the next 25 years. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the large-scale recruitment drive and collective Rozgar Mela was organised to take 75,000 new recruits in 38 ministries and departments in various capacities. Addressing the gathering, DRM Anup Satpathy said that the endeavour of the government is to recruit the talented youth into the government services and create 10 lakh jobs.

Appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees throughout the country at 25 locations including Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam. The recruitment drive was carried out in 38 ministries/departments of Government of India throughout the country and at Visakhapatnam appointment was offered to 150 candidates in 8 ministries/ departments.

The mela in Visakhapatnam was held at Port Kalavani Auditorium where State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary handed over appointment letters to the candidates in the presence of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLC PVN Madhav, Chief Commissioner Customs Sanjay Pant and Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy.