Centre should probe Soros-Gandhis nexus

Sub: Soros & Gandhis links raise many disturbing questions: Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma. (Dec. 14).

The Parliament is being disrupted by Congress as before in the ongoing winter session on the Adani issue; and the INDI Alliance blatantly indulging and resorting to severe highhanded measures of wearing masks of PM Modi and Adani, and Rahul Gandhi interviewing their alleged links! The Parliament is now reduced to a kindergarten school of sorts, and the Speaker of the House proving absolutely helpless in controlling the unruly members of the Opposition. The new attitude on part of the Congress has assumed a new and despicable dimension as the party is reluctant to discuss the Soros- Sonia connection that has been made public and the country wants to know in detail as this is a grave issue related to the country's security. It is known that Sonia Gandhi is the co-chairperson of Forum of Democratic leaders in Asia Pacific that gave donations to Olof Palme International Centre which is a Swedish labour movement’s umbrella organisation for international solidarity.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

It is not only the Congress but all the political parties and leaders try to use various permutations and combinations to strengthen their voices and proposals. Unfortunately, during our parliament sessions, most of the time gets wasted in debates, allegations and stalling the sessions. All the elected political leaders know that they are elected by the people legally and constitutionally. It is they who have to always spend their time peacefully and friendly by eliminating all age-old opinion hurdles and come to provide useful and usable solutions to all the issues related to the people.

– G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

The Modi government cannot remain silent on this serious issue as it could affect its image as well and people will ask why BJP was hesitating to order probe into the alleged shady links of Congress with George Soros. The Modi government has done nothing to prove corruption cases against the former Congress persons. Ordering a probe against politicians is a waste of taxpayers money. In the eight decades of self-rule, no politician is proved guilty of corruption charges and stands convicted though many corruption charges are levelled. Both the BJP and the Congress are hand in glove with corruption. People are being fooled by levelling of charges and counter charges by both the national parties. Politicians enjoy the fruits of democracy to the full extent. It runs against any democratic norm.

– Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

The opposition parties' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani bribery issue has been countered by the BJP, which raised the Sonia-Soros issue. The government cannot remain silent on these serious issues. Instead, it should order a thorough probe into both the Adani bribery allegations and the Sonia-Soros link. This would allow Parliament to transact other business and discuss pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmers' demands for Minimum Support Price (MSP) etc. The Parliament session runs on tax-payers money, cannot end with adjournments and walkouts instead truth must come out by through probe.”

– Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

It is sad the Congress has not learnt its lessons. On the contrary, having failed to produce any evidence of corruption against Modi, it has started baseless accusations linking Modi to Adani and Ambani. This is only a diversionary tactic to stop the government from raising Soros links with the Gandhis by way of prolonged protests without substance. By and large there is widespread negativity about Congress and its silence after a concerted misinformation campaign fuelled by vested interests and foreign elements led by Soros and others who only wanted to defame and destabilise India by way of protests and inciting unrest. All in all, the only way to end the stalemate is for the government to take decisive action against those who paralyse legislative work and a detailed probe against Soros and Adani to unravel the truth in the interest of the nation.

–K R Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

***

The BJP has alleged that the proximity of billionaire George Soros with the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s role as co-President of the Forum of Democratic Leaders – Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) , and that the Gandhis have links with George Soros-backed outfits involved in anti-India activities. The BJP upped its ante when its proximity with Ambani took the Parliament hostage. To shed ‘corruption’ tagged with India, it is important that both BJP and the Congress come clean on the Ambani and Soros issues respectively. The onus is more on the Congress due to Rajiv Gandhi’s complicity with Quattrocchi on the Bofors gun deal, the ghost of which still torments the Congress. Irrespective of political parties involved, zero-tolerance policy toward collusion between Indian political parties and wealthy foreign individuals and their organizations must be adopted in the interest of India’s credibility.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

French online newspaper Mediapart made explosive revelations about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi conspiring with notorious billionaire George Soros and Amsterdam-headquartered Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), to destabilise India. Rahul is accused of being a part of a "dangerous triangle” alongside Soros and the OCCRP, orchestrating an international campaign to undermine India's political stability and economic growth. OCCRP's reports on industrialist Gautam Adani are also designed to destabilise India's economy and fuel political unrest in the country. Nazi sympathiser, economic war criminal, Hinduphobic hate monger and discredited short-seller, George Soros is anti-India in more ways than one. For Soros to question India's democratic setup under PM Modi is akin to interfering in India's internal matters. Soros falsely accused PM Modi of crony capitalism. He also alleged that the so-called anti-Muslim violence in India has spearheaded the "meteoric rise" of PM Modi. Soros needs to know that in India, democracy has and will continue to triumph. It’s troubling that there are many instances to link Gandhis and other Congress leaders with Soros and work in tandem to defame India. The Congress need to come clean on Soros nexus.

–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

This week is filled with so many useless dramas which are of no use except causing sensation. The family battle of cine actor Mohan Babu was exhaustively covered by electronic media and other news channels. In continuation of the spicy drama, another great stage-managed drama was enacted on Friday. Puspa-2 film hero Allu Arjun was arrested on the charge of loss of a life in the stampede during the premiere show of film at Hyderabad. He was arrested and remanded to 14-days custody by Telangana local court and while the arrest process was being taken up by police, with lighting speed he was granted interim bail by the high court as if the case is of national interest. After all, who is interested in the above private cases? In the Allu Arjun case, the power of politicians and the money was exposed.

The mother of all dramas is the irresponsible drama played by non-serious LOP Rahul and Co outside the parliament. The matters that need to be discussed in the house are enacted outside it. The ruling NDA party is also to be blamed. Can’t the government expose the link between the so-called international conspirator George Soros and Congress party using the power in its command? We are fed up with unproductive above local and national dramas.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada