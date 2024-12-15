204 cadets pass out of AFA

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Hyderabad, hosted the prestigious Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) on Saturday. The ceremony marked the culmination of rigorous pre-commissioning training for 204 flight cadets, comprising 178 men and 26 women, who were conferred the President’s Commission by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS).

This parade marked a historic milestone with the commissioning of the first batch of officers in the newly established Weapon Systems branch of the IAF. Additionally, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from a friendly foreign nation received their coveted ‘Wings’ on completing flying training.

During the ceremony, Flying Officer Parag Dhankar from the Flying branch was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots’ course. Flying Officer Ram Prasad Gurjar from the Ground Duty branch received the President’s Plaque for his exceptional performance.

The parade featured an impressive flypast by four types of trainer aircraft - Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak. The grand finale showcased a captivating aerial display by a PC-7 MKII, SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft, and synchronized aerobatics by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

This commissioning ceremony, attended by dignitaries and proud families, is a significant milestone for the newly commissioned officers, symbolising the beginning of a distinguished career of service to the nation.