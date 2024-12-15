Workshop on ‘Industry-Academia Practices in Civil Engineering’ concludes

Bhimavaram : Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society successfully conclude a one-week workshop on “Industry-Academia Practices in Civil Engineering” at Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the college Dr Mangam Venu said that these programmes are immensely beneficial for students to understand industry requirements and enhance their skills.

Vice Principal Srilakshmi said the initiative contributes to students’ future development, as the insights gained from industry experts will serve as a guiding light for their careers. Representatives from leading companies like Anjani Tech, Sagar Cements, Veera Concrete, UltraTech, Ucon, Possibuild building technologies, Jindal Panther, Padma priya Infra, Gayatri Associates, and Stresza participated in the event.

Jindal Panther provided insights into steel production, quality control, and its application in construction. Stresza created awareness among students on modern construction techniques, including specialised beam and column designs.

Sagar Cements explained the cement manufacturing process, quality control measures, and technologies for long-lasting constructions. K S Sai Kumar, Coordinator of the event, announced that six companies signed MoUs offering internships and job opportunities for Civil Engineering students.