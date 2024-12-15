Youngest chess king wins laurels for India

Habitat Centre, Mumbai, a big screen was erected and several spectators were watching live streaming of the last round 14th game of India’s Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, in Singapore by purchasing tickets to the venue by paying hefty price.

Commentators had already predicted a draw as the game was nearing end as anxious spectators were awaiting the next move. Ding crumbling under pressure made a historical blunder on 55th move (RF2) and the entire centre erupted in joy as they knew that it sealed the win for Gukesh which makes him 18th World Chess champion. Jubilant scenes were witnessed across the country generally reserved for the cricket, but this time chess has made its impact.

Internet was buzz with congratulatory messages pouring from everywhere which include PM and President. Journey to this crown was not a cake walk for Gukesh, reigning world champion Ding has direct entry and Gukesh was tested to the core with Fabio Caruna to become challenger for Ding.

Though Ding was not off form from the last year, but champion qualities were never at doubt. Only Susan Polgar, Women’s Grand Master and Chess commentator and was firmly backing him to win this championship while other experts were divided in their opinion.

Even before the start of the match and after, Gukesh faced negative comments and psychic pull down of former World Champions. Legendary Kasparov was not ready to acknowledge this duel as World Championship and termed the fight was between the less rated players. For mysterious reasons, Magnus was always pulling him down even in Candidates Tournament, he favoured Caruna and in the middle of Championship he chided Gukesh for not keeping world standards.

Gukesh was calm and composed despite this cacophony and negativity. As the Championship begun Gukesh lost his first game, signalling a bad start. Chess experts felt that the bout of depressions that had taken a toll on Ding was gone and that his brilliancy was back.

But in the next game as Queens gambit declined variation, Gukesh outsmarted his rival thus levelling the scores. After that game, a spate of draws followed as both the players trading cautiously leading to draws. The experts were miffed about the falling standards of game where players are committing mistakes again and again. But it was natural for these youngsters to commit these mistakes. Brit-Jonathan Butler, award winning sportswriter who authored “Grand Master” in which he compares the closed hall of World Championship venue as executioner’s chamber while referring to match between between Carlsen and Sergey Karjakin at Manhattan,2016.

Even Singapore venue was no different from that. Two youngsters of two most populace nations were vying for great honours shouldering the burden of crores of expectations. Game 7 was also drawn, Gukesh rued his chances where Ding put up his solid defence. In game 8th Gukesh showed some aggression by avoiding draw positions. Games 9 and 10 were also drawn.

Chess critics pounced upon these players for not displaying acumen while Gukesh was losing his winning chances and Ding was coming under time pressure many times – both had their share of woes. Gukesh in 11th game displayed very tactful play forcing Liren to commit blunder on 28th move and clinched the game in a surgical manner. First time, Indians saw a ray of hope of Gukesh becoming world Champion.

Reignited interest gripped the chess world because Ding is no push over. True to the expectations, Ding outplayed Gukesh in the opening displaying his exceptional repertoire. Chess aficionados called 12th game as master class which he exhibited in previous world championship against Nepomniachtchi in the same 12th game. Some commented that Ding gained psychological advantage and will finish off this championship on a grand note.

Game 13 was viewed with great interest and Ding’s win will close the curtains even 14th game is not required to see the champion. As two lion cubs of neighbouring nations of Asia, the entire world was gripped with the anxiety and in a gruelling battle of nerves of 54 both parties signed a peace treaty.

The last game 14 begun as entire India was awaiting how their prodigal son will extend this tournament by at least drawing this game. Ding opted for Reti opening where both players have equal expertise on variations, match was heading toward draw as dullness enveloped the arena as game progressed to 55th move, Liren made a historical blunder of RF2 which Kramnik called it the darkest chapter in chess history. Ding lost his crown and new King Gukesh was anointed as the 18th World Champion, beating the Kasparov’s record of Youngest World Champion. Gukesh cried in joy and the entire nation rejoiced. All-time great Kasparov had great words for Gukesh after this win. Rebutting the pessimistic note of Kramnik, Kasparov remarked blunders happen in every world championship thus lending credibility to Gukesh win.

Sometimes a game has no losers. Despite the defeat, Ding won the hearts of everyone; his grace in accepting the defeat makes him a gentle ex world champion in cruel chess world.

This arduous journey of Gukesh began with the sacrifices of his father Dommaraju who quit his job as a doctor to concentrate on his son’s career and his mother shouldering the responsibility of running the household. His childhood coach Vishnu Prasanna and R B Ramesh shaped the earlier career. But under the mentorship of Anand, his seconds P Harikrishna, Wojtasezek, Vincent Keymer and Paddy Upton (mental coach) formed a formidable team which propelled Gukesh’s rise.

As his golden era of chess began with winning Olympiad, Gukesh’s win establishes a fact that India has conquered the world. Though tantrums were thrown by Russian officials about Ding’s blunder, nothing much cannot be said about that because greats like Aekhine, Botniwik and Thal, too, had made blunders. Indians are rejoicing that now there is no need for finding cobwebs. The nation is saluting a young and humble Gukesh who made us all proud.