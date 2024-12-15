Revanth assures Kurma community of its due

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the Kurma community of its due share of quota based on proportion of their population once the caste census is completed. Reiterating that the ongoing survey was a mega health checkup of society, he said 98 percent of it was already completed and in its last stages.

Revanth Reddy who inaugurated Doddi Komaraiah Kurma Bhavan at Kokapet on Saturday said that the Telangana government was undertaking caste survey with a priority so that proper political representation is provided to different communities. Once the survey is completed the Kurma community will get their due share based on proportion of their population. He said that commitment of the party for giving proper representation was reflected in Assembly polls.