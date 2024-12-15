Live
- Guinness World Record for continuous Hanuman Chalisa chanting
- REMOTE TRIBAL AREA TO GET NEW BRIDGE
- Dr LB College, Woxsen teams win in Climate Tank Accelerator event
- CM Revanth petitions for change in Paleru rly line
- Udupi MP seeks more key highways on top priority
- New diet plan rolled out at welfare hostels
- HRF demands for nation-wide caste census
- SP launches Medicover family health card
- Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil
- Covid ‘scam’ FIR row: Congress pursuing politics of vengeance, says BJP
Just In
Revanth assures Kurma community of its due
The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the Kurma community of its due share of quota based on proportion of their population once the caste census is completed.
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the Kurma community of its due share of quota based on proportion of their population once the caste census is completed. Reiterating that the ongoing survey was a mega health checkup of society, he said 98 percent of it was already completed and in its last stages.
Revanth Reddy who inaugurated Doddi Komaraiah Kurma Bhavan at Kokapet on Saturday said that the Telangana government was undertaking caste survey with a priority so that proper political representation is provided to different communities. Once the survey is completed the Kurma community will get their due share based on proportion of their population. He said that commitment of the party for giving proper representation was reflected in Assembly polls.