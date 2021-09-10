150 red sanders logs seized in Nandyal

Kurnool: In a joint operation, the police personnel of Nandyal rural and Kurnool Central Crime Station (CCS) seized 150 red sanders logs besides a cash of Rs 22 lakh and 3 mobile phones. Two persons were arrested with the illegal transportation of red sanders logs.

Nandyal DSP M Chidananda Reddy, addressing media conference here in Nandyal on Thursday, said two persons, Kalamalla Nagoor Basha and Adiboyina Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, both residents of Kadapa district were caught with red sanders at Nandyal-Giddalur Road on the borders of Prakasam district on Wednesday.

The duo was reportedly transporting the logs to Hyderabad. The logs weighed at 2,575 kgs. Besides seizing the logs, a cash of Rs 22 lakh and three mobiles were also seized from their possession, stated M Chidananda Reddy.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused.

The duo would be produced in the court for initiating further action, added the DSP. Nandyal rural CI G Ravindra, Kurnool CCS CI G Chandrababu, Mahanandi SI Nagarjuna Reddy, forest department staff P V Sai Kumar, in-charge Forest Section officer S A Quayub, forest beat officer, V V Ramana and other police officials were also present.