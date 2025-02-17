Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
150 take part in Krishna river crossing competition
Highlights
As many as 150 people participated in the Krishna River Crossing State Level competition under the Aqua Devils Association under the age of 51 years in Vijayawada.
Tirupati: As many as 150 people participated in the Krishna River Crossing State Level competition under the Aqua Devils Association under the age of 51 years in Vijayawada.
Tulsi Nagaraju who won the second place in the competition was felicitated by the Nellore Pinakini Swimmers Association members.
The event was attended by Pinakini Swimmers Association presidents Mopuru Penchalaiah and Rice Millers district secretary Munaga Nageswara Rao, High -Tech Pharma company Proprietor Ramana Reddy, Sudhakar Raju, BV Krishna Reddy and BC Corporation Director Narasimham.
Next Story