150 take part in Krishna river crossing competition

As many as 150 people participated in the Krishna River Crossing State Level competition under the Aqua Devils Association under the age of 51 years in Vijayawada.

Tirupati: As many as 150 people participated in the Krishna River Crossing State Level competition under the Aqua Devils Association under the age of 51 years in Vijayawada.

Tulsi Nagaraju who won the second place in the competition was felicitated by the Nellore Pinakini Swimmers Association members.

The event was attended by Pinakini Swimmers Association presidents Mopuru Penchalaiah and Rice Millers district secretary Munaga Nageswara Rao, High -Tech Pharma company Proprietor Ramana Reddy, Sudhakar Raju, BV Krishna Reddy and BC Corporation Director Narasimham.

