1,500 cops deployed for Brahmotsavams in Srisailam

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Friday stated that 1,500 police personnel will be deployed for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srisailam.

In a press release, the SP stated that apart from police personnel, closed circuit cameras, drone cameras, falcon and body worn cameras were also being used at the Brahmotsavams.

The top cop said one Additional SP, 7 DSPs, 30 Circle Inspectors, 73 Sub-Inspectors, 201 Assistant Sub Inspectors and Head Constables, 666 Constables, 325 home guards, 15 sections of Armed Reserve platoons, 6 special party teams, QRT teams, bomb disposal teams, dog squad teams and police in civil dress were engaged.

The police should immediately respond to the problems that vcome to their notice. He directed the staff to see that no traffic problems take place in Srisailam as devotees in large numbers from Karnataka and other states including Andhra Pradesh would throng the temple during the occasion. The police personnel were also ordered to arrange expert swimmers at Pathala Ganga to ensure no untoward incident takes place while taking holy bath. The police personnel were also ordered to see that the vehicles are not overloaded with people and no accidents should take place. The SP asked the staff to set up control rooms so that the information could be given regarding the missing of people.