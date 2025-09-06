156 DyMPDOs, AOs promoted as MPDOs

Vijayawada: The state government elevated 156 deputy mandal parishad development officers (DyMPDOs) and administrative officers (AOs) to the position of mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) on Friday. This marks a significant number of deputy MPDOs and AOs who have been promoted to MPDOs within the panchayat raj and rural development sector over the last decade.

Panchayat raj and rural development commissioner V R Krishna Teja issued directives to this effect on Friday. Among the 156 MPDOs promoted, 94 were deputy MPDOs, while the remaining 62 were serving as AOs at the mandal parishad, zilla parishad, district panchayat officers, and divisional panchayat officers’ offices across the state.

Recently, the state government has also promoted several MPDOs to the role of divisional development officers (DLDOs). Consequently, to address the vacancies in the MPDO positions, the state government has effected promotions to these 156 offi