15,700 schools to be developed in first phase: Jagan

Amaravati: The development works related to 15,715 schools under Nadu Nedu programme will kick start from January 15, announced the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He announced it during a review meeting on Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu and Mid-Day Meal schemes, on Monday at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district. The remaining schools will be developed in the second and third phases, he informed.

The proposals for second and third phases would be made by this month-end on the development programmes in all the schools, hostels, junior and degree colleges.

All the infrastructure like bathrooms, cupboards and beds in hostels and tables and chairs for the students to study will be undertaken in this programme. Jagan insisted that high standards should be maintained in the quality of the development programmes.

The officials explained that the total expenditure on the Midday Meal programme was estimated to be Rs 1294 crores.

Jagan gave an exemption to the rule of 75% attendance in the schools in the first year to get benefits under Amma Vodi. Since the programme was meant to encourage mothers to send their wards to school, the CM gave this exemption. He said the rule would be strictly followed from next year.

The Chief Minister said that in case of destitute, half the amount should be deposited in the accounts of the schools for destitute and the remaining amount in the name of the children. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were requests from some joint families that their children were made ineligible to the programme as their power consumption exceeded 200 units per month. The Chief Minister said such cases should be reviewed thoroughly and beneficiaries identified accordingly.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to identify the defects in the web land records to identify the beneficiaries properly. The school kits should have three pairs of clothes, textbooks, notebooks, shoes, socks, belt and a school bag.

The Chief Minister reviewed the introduction of English medium in primary schools. The officials explained the coaching being given to teachers for the purpose.