158 liquor shops allotted through lucky draw

Liquor shops to remain shut for 3 days from today
Liquor shops  

Officials conducting lucky draw for allotment of liquor shops in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Liquor shops were allotted through lucky draw in Srikakulam district on Monday. For 158 shops, 4,671 applications were received.

There have been allegations that the leaders of TDP, JSP and YSRCP leaders colluded in filing applications for shops.

Out of total 4,671 applicants, 40 per cent are women while 10 per cent of women applicants bagged the licenses for shops.

