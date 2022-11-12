  • Menu
1,582 problems identified during Grama Darshini

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha speaking at a review meeting in Machilipatnam on Friday
Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha speaking at a review meeting in Machilipatnam on Friday

District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered the officials concerned to solve the problems that were found during Grama Darshini programme.

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered the officials concerned to solve the problems that were found during Grama Darshini programme. Addressing the Special Officers of Grama Darshini at a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, the Collector said the authorities found 1,582 problems while conducting Grama Dharshini, of which 439 problems belong to Panchayat Raj and the remaining 314 belong to education department.

He said that the officials did the work with dedication on the first Grama Darshini programme, which was held on October 14. He requested the special officers to upload photos on an online portal and asked them to transfer the problem, if it does not belong to them, to the department concerned for solution.

He said the list of finding problems are given to the respective constituency MLAs also. He said the next Grama Darshini will be next Friday, he added. DRO M Venkateswarlu, CPO Y Sri Latha, Machilipatnam RDO I Kishore, Gudivada RDO P Padmavathi, Vuyyuru RDO Vijaykumar, DPO Nageswara Nayak and others attended.

