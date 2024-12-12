Live
Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases: A Treat for Telugu Cinema Lovers in December
As December unfolds, Telugu cinema fans can gear up for an exciting lineup of films on popular OTT platforms. From ghostly thrills to heartwarming reunions, the upcoming releases on Aha, ETV Win, and Prime Video promise diverse entertainment. Here's a look at what’s in store:
7/G – The Dark Story
Date: December 12, 2024
Platform: Aha
This supernatural thriller brings a spine-tingling narrative to Aha. The film revolves around Sonia, who plays a ghost and Manjula, a housewife who tragically dies with her son due to her stepbrother's relentless bullying. Their haunted apartment becomes the new home of Varsha (Smruthi) and her husband Rajiv. As Varsha resorts to black magic to save her faltering marriage, she unwittingly invites Manjula’s vengeful spirit. With its eerie plot and intense performances, 7/G – The Dark Story is poised to keep audiences hooked.
Roti Kapda Romance
Date: December 12, 2024
Platform: ETV Win
Celebrating friendship and romance, Roti Kapda Romance tells the story of friends reuniting after years. Their road trip across India becomes a journey of rediscovery and shared joy. The film explores the beauty of rekindled bonds and the significance of personal growth through shared memories. This heartwarming narrative promises to strike an emotional chord with viewers, blending laughter and heartfelt moments.
Mechanic Rocky
Date: December 20, 2024
Platform: Prime Video
After a modest run at the box office, Mechanic Rocky is set to make its OTT debut. Produced by SRT Entertainments, the film stars Sunil as a ruthless don and Naresh as the father of the protagonist, Rocky. The story follows Rocky, a mechanic who also runs a driving school, as he navigates financial crises and uncovers shocking secrets about his father’s insurance policy. With its gripping drama and strong performances, the movie hopes to captivate a fresh audience on Prime Video.
This December, Telugu OTT platforms offer a mix of chills, emotions, and gripping tales, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.