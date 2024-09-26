16 IPS officers transferred

Vijayawada : The state government on Wednesday transferred 16 IPS officers, which will come into effect immediately. Following are the names of the IPS officers and new postings.

Vineet Brijlal, IG, SIB, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as IG, CID, in the existing vacancy.

M Ravi Prakash, IG/director, SEB, is transferred and posted as IG (P&L).

On transfer, PHD Ramakrishna is posted as IG, Intelligence, in the existence vacancy. Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, joint commissioner of police, Visakhaptnam city, is transferred and posted as SP, Intelligence.

R N Ammi Reddy, who is waiting for posting is posted as deputy inspector general, Admin, O/o DGP (HoPF) in the existing vacancy.

Ch Vijaya Rao, who is waiting for posting, is posted DIG, road safety, in the existing vacancy.

Siddharth Kaushal, who is waiting for posting is posted as AIG (L&O), 0/DGP (HoPF) in the existing vacancy.

D Mary Prasanthi, who is waiting for posting is posted as DCP L&O-ll, Visaskhapatnam city.

Tuhin Sinha is posted as SP, Anakapalli while M Deepika is posted as Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP, Kakinada in the existing vacancy.

G R Radhika, who is waiting for posting is posted as principal, Police Training College, Ongole.

K Arif Hafeez, who is waiting for posting, is posted as SP, ISW, Intelligence in the existing vacancy.

K S S V Subba Reddy, RV & EO Rajahmundry is transferred and posted as SP, PTO in the existing vacancy.

Babujee Attada is directed to report to police headquarters for further posting.

K Tirumaleswar Reddy, who is waiting for posting, is posted as DCP Crimes, NTR, police commisionerate, in the existing vacancy.

Dr K V Srinivasa Rao, SP (NC) is directed to report at police headquarters, Mangalagiri for further posting.

Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders in this regard on Wednesday.