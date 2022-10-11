16 lakh devotees have Goddess Durga darshan during Dasara festivities

Vijayawada: For the first time in the history of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri in recent years, over 16 lakh devotees visited the temple to have Goddess Kanaka Durga darshan. During the 10-day celebrations from the onset of Dasara festival on September 26, about 12 lakh pilgrims visited the Durga temple and another four lakh devotees had Goddess darshan after Dasara from October 6 to October 9.

Likewise, the temple earned huge revenue during the celebrations. This year, apart from Hundi proceeds, the temple got Rs 6.34 crore income. It is about Rs 2.25 crore excess revenue compared to last year. Last year it was Rs 4.08 crore. The temple earned Rs 2.50 crore revenue by the sale of Darshan tickets, Rs 1.03 crore by selling puja tickets, Rs 2.48 crore by the sales of laddu prasadam and earned Rs 20 lakh by tonsuring.

Endowments, revenue, police and municipal authorities have worked hard to make the Dasara celebrations a grand success. Mainly, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana conducted several coordination meetings with the officials concerned.

Also, District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Temple EO D Bhramramba have worked stupendously.

Meanwhile, lifting Covid restrictions is also one of the main reasons for the huge turnout of devotees.

Due to Covid, devotees couldn't have Goddess darshan for the last two years. But this year, lakhs of devotees have flocked the temple from across the State as well as from neighbouring States.

It is noted that from the fourth day of the celebrations, devotees' movement has increased drastically and it continued up to October 9, on Sunday. During this time, about 10 lakh devotees thronged the Durga temple, mainly on the seventh day of the festivities. On Moola Nakshatram day, around three lakh devotees had Goddess Kanaka Durga darshan. On this day the Vijayawada city witnessed a sea of devotees.