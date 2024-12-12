Community lunch, a ritual to prevent drought in Adoni

Adoni (Kurnool district) : Kurnool district occupies a special place where unique festivals are observed compared to other places. Karrala Samaram (mock stick fight), Pidakala Samaram (fighting with cow dung cakes), Gadidala Pradakshina, Tella Naivedyam (offering scorpions) and men appearing in women attire during Holi besides several others.

Saha Pankthi Bhojanam (community lunch) is also one of the unique festivals celebrated in Adoni ofKurnool district. During this age-old tradition of Sahapankthi Bhojanam, a festival like look will be there in Narayana Puram village in Adoni mandal, which is observed after Karthika Masam concludes.

According to the villagers, people used to suffer to have even one-time meals during droughts in olden days. Hence, all the villagers will together cook food and offer it to God Garjappa Swamy. Later, all of them, without caring for caste and creed, will sit together in a line and will eat the food in the temple premises.

They believe, by doing this, drought conditions will vanish, and good days will come. For ages, this tradition is being observed everyyear immediately after Karthika Masam.