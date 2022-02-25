16-year-old climbs mobile phone tower in Srikakulam to protest against girlfriend's parents

In a shocking incident, a boy from Ghazi Street in Veeraghattam of Srikakulam who studying a 10th class student in the local Zilla Parishad High School has climbed a mobile phone tower demanding to bring his girlfriend. Going into the details, a 16-year-old boy used to go from Veeraghattam to Visakhapatnam as a cleaner for vegetable vehicles. Against this backdrop, he got an acquaintance with a 19-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam a year ago.



The boy brought the girl to Veeraghattam a week ago while he girl's parents came to Veeraghattam on Thursday and lodged a complaint at the local police station. The police immediately called the two and counseled them. Immediately the girl left to Visakhapatnam with her parents.

The boy, who could not digest the matter, climbed a cell tower in Veeraghattam at around 5 pm and threatened to commit suicide. Locals informed the Veeraghattam police that the boy would jump from the top of the tower if the girl was not brought. Police and Palakonda fire crews reached the tower, talked to the boy and brought him from the top of the tower at around 8 pm.