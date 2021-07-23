1.60 lakh to benefit under Kapu Nestham in Chittoor

Chittoor: Irrespective of political affiliations,1.60 lakh Kapu beneficiaries have received Rs 24.6 crore under Kapu Nestham scheme in Chittoor district towards the second instalment, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

Participating in the Chief Minister's video conference held at the Collector's office on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of Kapus and ensuring lion's share of funds in all the welfare schemes.

He reiterated no Chief Minister in the country has introduced such a large number of schemes transferring money directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He enlisted the statistics pertaining to various development schemes in which Kapus were given major share.

He lashed out at former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for not developing the Kapus except using them as vote banks. District Collector M Hari Narayanan and Mayor N Amuda were present.

Later Narayana Swamy inspected sarpanches training programme held at DRDA meeting hall. He said that sarpanches would play a major role in the implementation of welfare and development schemes at grassroot level.

He also lauded ward volunteers for taking government scheme benefits to the doorsteps of beneficiaries.