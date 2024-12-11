Facial Recognition Attendance Mandatory for Secretariat Employees from Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Starting tomorrow, the state government has made facial recognition attendance mandatory for all Secretariat employees. An official order has been issued, emphasizing the implementation of this new system to enhance transparency and ensure accurate monitoring of attendance.

This move aligns with the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for improving administrative efficiency. The facial recognition system, integrated with advanced biometric technology, will replace traditional methods of attendance, including manual registers and fingerprint-based systems.

Employees have been instructed to register their facial data in the designated portals to facilitate a smooth transition to the new system. Authorities have assured that adequate support and training will be provided to employees to address any technical challenges they might face during the implementation phase.