Upendra’s ‘UI: The Movie’ clears censor; Set for Dec 20 release

Kannada superstar Upendra is returning to direction with the highly-anticipated UI: The Movie, touted as a first-of-its-kind cinematic experience. Produced by Lahari Films' G Manoharan and Venus Entertainers' KP Sreekanth on a lavish budget, the film has already created significant buzz with its intriguing promotional content. Naveen Manoharan serves as the co-producer.

The recently released Warner Video has received tremendous appreciation, generating nationwide excitement for the film. Adding to the anticipation, the movie has completed its censor process, earning a U/A certificate. A striking censor poster featuring Upendra in a dynamic pose with a mission gun has further heightened expectations.

Geetha Film Distributors will release the film in Telugu, promising a grand release across multiple regions. This marks Upendra's return to direction after a long hiatus, with fans eager to witness his unique storytelling style.

UI: The Movie boasts stellar visuals and high-end technical excellence. Its promotional materials, including the viral Warner Video and hit tracks like "Troll" and "Cheap Songs," have significantly raised the film's expectations.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Reshma Naniah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh. Ajaneesh B Loknath has composed the music, while HC Venu Gopal handles cinematography. Shivakumar J (of KGF 1 & 2 fame) is the art director, with Nirmal Kumar (Vikrant Rona fame) overseeing VFX.