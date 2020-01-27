165 Paddy Purchasing Centres to be set up in Nellore

Nellore: Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said that 165 Paddy Purchasing Centres (PPC) are being arranged in the district during this kharif and they would start functioning from first week of February. He addressed the media here on Monday at his chamber and said they are anticipating around 16.22 lakh tonnes of paddy during this season.



He said that the district administration has arranged 93 PPCs last year and the number has been enhanced keeping the problems of farmers. He said that the PPCs here would be 37 in Atmakur, 31 in Gudur, 37 in Kavali, 14 in Naidupet, and 46 in Nellore revenue divisions. The Joint Collector said the state government had announced the MSP of Rs. 1,835 per quintal for A-Grade variety and Rs. 1,815 per quintal for normal variety. The Price is Rs. 15,597.50 for putti of paddy (850 kg) for A-Grade variety and Rs. 15,427.50 per putti for normal variety.

He said the farmers have already entered the area of the crop on the E-Karshak application and asked the farmers to register their names at the PPCs.

He asked the millers to provide the bank guarantees before Feb 1 and there is the availability of space in the district for storing 1.52 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. DSO Balakrishna Rao, District Manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation Rosemond, Assistant Director of the Marketing department A Ramamma and others were present.