169 Gram Panchayats to go for polls in Kadiri

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has stated that all arrangementshave been made for the smooth conduct of first phase of panchayat polls beginning on Tuesday in Kadiri revenue division.

In this connection, he visited the distribution centre arranged at Kadiri degree college premises near here on Monday. Briefing media on the arrangements, the collector said that all necessary polling materiel had been sent to all the 169 gram panchayats. Polling will start at 6.30 am on Tuesday and ends at 3.30 pm. Usually polling in the past ended at 1 pm but due to corona and social distancing time consuming procedures, time for polling has been extended up to 3,30 pm.

The election personnel are being provided all the materiel at his table including lunch and breakfast packets along with water bottles. All necessary arrangements also have been made keeping in view the voters' requirements. About 25,000 daily wage labourers had gone on migration but officials have sent SMS messages to them to return to their villages and exercise their franchise.