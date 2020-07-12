16K discharged from quarantine centres in 4 months: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao made a surprise visit to the quarantine centre here on Sunday.



Visiting the facility at the girls' hostel of the Andhra University Women's Engineering College, the Minister spoke to the inmates and enquired about the facilities being provided at the quarantine centre.

Many inmates expressed satisfaction over the food and other arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, he said those who arrived through international airlines, though they have been tested negative, they have been quarantined for 14 days in the facility as per the guidelines.

All efforts have been made to provide nutritious food as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said.

He said he had inspected the food arrangement at the quarantine centre and expressed satisfaction over its quality. "Andhra Pradesh is doing the highest number of coronavirus tests when compared to the other states. There are 64 quarantine centres in the district offering quality service. Over 16,000 have been discharged from such facilities in the last four months," Srinivasa Rao stated.

As of now, there are 2,186 members in various quarantine centres and the officials concerned are reviewing the system of containment zones in the district. The Minister cautioned that people should not come out of their houses unnecessarily and even if they come out, they should follow all the safety protocols to guard themselves against Covid-19.

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, among others accompanied the Minister.