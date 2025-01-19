‘Shiva Sambho’ blends culture and devotion in Telugu cinema

Shiva Sambho, a movie that combines culture, devotion, and Telugu traditions, is set to captivate audiences. Starring Tanikella Bharani and Suman in lead roles, the film is directed by Narsingh under the banner of Anantha Arts, with Doraveti Suguna producing.

The movie’s poster was recently unveiled by the renowned singer, writer, and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee, MLC Gorati Venkanna, in the presence of the film crew. At the event, Venkanna praised the film, emphasizing its deep connection to Telugu literature and culture. He expressed confidence that the movie, built around a strong concept, would be a huge success.

Venkanna also congratulated the entire team and assured his support by confirming his presence at the upcoming audio function. The director, Narsingh, was specially congratulated and blessed for his vision and effort in bringing such a meaningful project to life. With a powerful concept and a talented team behind it, Shiva Sambho promises to resonate with viewers on both an emotional and cultural level.