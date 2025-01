Bird walk held in Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar : The 3rd Bird Walk Festival began on Saturday morning in the Kaga-znagar Forest Division of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. Nature enthusiasts, along with Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, District ASP Chitranjan, Kagaznagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushant Sukhdev Bobade, forest range officials, and others participat-ed in the inaugural event, exploring the scenic beauty of the region.

The festival was organised across various picturesque locations within the Kagaznagar Forest Division, including Ellur Bokkivagu Lake, Palarapu Gutta, Gundapalli, and Vempalli Kosini Dams.