Akash Jagannadh extends generous support to veteran Actress Pavala Syamala

In a heartwarming display of kindness, young actor Akash Jagannadh has provided financial assistance of one lakh rupees to senior actress Pavala Syamala, who is currently facing financial difficulties and health challenges due to old age. Pavala Syamala, known for her iconic roles in Telugu cinema, is residing at the Usha Senior Citizens Welfare Development Society in Ghatkesar.
Upon learning about her situation, Akash Jagannadh visited the facility personally to offer his support. The actress, overwhelmed with emotion, tearfully thanked Akash for his timely assistance, expressing deep gratitude for his gesture during a time of need.
Akash Jagannadh’s compassionate act has garnered admiration, showcasing his caring nature and strong sense of responsibility towards veterans in the industry. The actor, who is currently working on his upcoming film Thalvar, has demonstrated that kindness and empathy are just as important as success in the film industry.
This thoughtful gesture has not only touched the heart of Pavala Syamala but also set an example for others to follow in offering help to those in need.