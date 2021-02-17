16th century idol found ditched in Prakasam village

Parchuru: A Lakshmi Narasimha sculpture dating back to 16th century was found in a neglected state amidst the bushes at Motupalli village of Chinaganjam mandal in Prakasam district.

Based on the information provided by the local farmers, Dr E Sivanagireddy, an archaeologist and CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati rushed to the spot and inspected the idol clearing the bushes. He found that the sculpture represents Lakshmi Narasimha delineated the typical Vijayanagara style of architecture.

He said that in support of his claim that the Narasimha is seen seated in Sukhasana and holding Lakshmi on his left thigh, and they both wear elongated headgears, drapery and ornaments.

Dr Reddy observed that the idol is carved out of granite stone and might have served as a subsidiary deity in the local and historical Kodandarama temple.

Dr Jyothi Chandramouli, a noted historian in the district also visited the spot and opined that the sculpture belongs to the Vijayanagara period as the local inscriptions attest to the fact.

Dr Reddy and Dr Chandramouli requested the Department of Archaeology and Museums to safeguard the sculptures for posterity. He said that there is another sculpture of Narasimha slaying Hiranya Kasipu found lying in the dilapidated gopura of the Kodandarama temple.

The secretary of the Motupalli Heritage Society R DasaradhaRamireddy, its treasurer K Gopalareddy and executive member Pridhvi Raju were also present.