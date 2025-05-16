16th FC member lauds MCT for its efficient waste management

Tirupati: The 16th Finance Commission (FC) member Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh was all praise of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) for its efficient waste management.

Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh on Thursday visited the corporations’ solid waste management plant located at Thukivakam city outskirts.

During the hour-long visit she studied the waste management including salid, wet and building waste materials.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya explained in detail about productive waste management being carried out in the plant.

The officials said that solid waste including the plastic were sent to cement factories while the wet waste is used for compost (Manure) which will be sold to farmers and individuals. In addition to the manure manufacturing, biogas is also produced from the vegetable waste collected from Indira Priyadarshini Vegetable Market and hotels. Daily about 225 tonnes of waste consisting 150 of wet and 75 of solid is generated from the city, the officials said.

The building waste and debris which is about 25 tones daily, is separated into six items like sand, gravels, etc. for sale.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were also present.